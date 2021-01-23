Niagara Square transformed into ‘Bills Mafia Square,’ includes Bills themed street signs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The City of Buffalo has transformed Niagara Square into a Bills themed “extravaganza” that includes temporarily renamed streets after players and Niagara Square itself renamed “Bills Mafia Square.”

Mayor Brown showed off the newly renamed square and surrounding streets in a show of support for the Bills ahead of the AFC Championship game in Kansas City.

“Some say the road to the Super Bowl goes through Kansas City. I beg to differ! I say the road to the Super Bowl goes through Niagara Square and I mean all roads leading into Niagara Square. That’s why we re-named all the roads leading into Niagara Square and Niagara Square itself – for the big game Sunday! No one circles the square like the Buffalo Bills!” Byron Brown, Mayor, City of Buffalo

Watch the city’s announcement video below:

The street signs known as “Bills Trailblazing Signs” are located on the following streets:

Terry and Kim Pegula Way, Delaware @ Chippewa

Coach McDermott Way, Delaware @ Mohawk

Josh Allen Way, Delaware Avenue (North)

Stefon Diggs Way, Niagara Street (West)

Cole Beasley Way, Perkins Street

Jerry Hughes Way, Delaware Avenue (South)

Tre’Davious White Way, Niagara Street (East)

Tremaine Edmunds Way, Court Street

Jordan Poyer Way, West Genesee Street

The city has duplicated each of these signs and placed them in a central area of Niagara Square. They ask fans to safely take pictures under the new trailblazing signs in Niagara Square. Officials say fans will not be permitted to stand in the streets to take selfies.

The trailblazing signs are an addition to the Bills Selfie Station in front of Buffalo City Hall that includes banners and bollards now named “billards.”