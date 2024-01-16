ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills have advanced to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs where they’ll face a familiar opponent.

The Chiefs will visit Highmark Stadium Sunday at 6:30 p.m. — the first time quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been on the road for the playoffs. The Bills beat the Chiefs 20-17 in Kansas City back in December.

Tickets are starting at $220 for 300-level seats. You can get some lower-level endzone seats for $240. Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the week, especially after the wave of Monday purchases, so keep checking back.

As for the television schedule, the game is again on CBS and WROC!

NFL Division Weekend schedule

Saturday, January 20

4:30 p.m. — Houston at Baltimore (ESPN/ABC)

8:00 p.m. — Green Bay at San Fransisco (FOX)

Sunday, January 21

3:00 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Detroit (NBC)

6:30 p.m. — Kansas City at Buffalo (CBS/WROC)

Conference championships are Sunday, January 28. The AFC Championship is on CBS/WROC at 3:00 p.m. The NFC Championship is at 6:30 p.m. on FOX.