ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Well, the regular season was quite the adventure so one can only imagine what the playoffs will bring. The good news is the Bills are home Sunday at Highmark Stadium with a rare 1 p.m. kickoff.

After another thrilling win Sunday in Miami, the Bills captured the #2 seed and will host the Steelers (7) in the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend.

The game will be televised on CBS/WROC, but if you’re thinking about going, it’s going to cost you. Tickets, even in furthest reaches of the 300-level are starting around $300 (with fees) and they’re going fast. End zone seats are in the $400-$500 range. Lower-bowl around midfield are ranging from $600 – $900.

And not to get ahead of ourselves, but if you’re planning ahead to the divisional round, you’re jumping up to the $420 range to start.

If the Bills win, they’d face the higher seed of the two remaining teams (with the top-seeded Ravens hosting the lowest remaining seed). AFC divisional round games will be played at 4:30 p.m. Saturday (January 20) and 3:00 p.m. Sunday (January 21).