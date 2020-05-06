Breaking News
NFL announces ticket refund policy

Fans react during the first half of an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The NFL plans on playing a full season in 2020. The league will release its schedule Thursday night based on that assumption.

However, the NFL understands playing all 16 games is still only an assumption at this point. To that end, the league released a statement Wednesday detailing it’s refund policy should games be canceled or played without fans:

We have every expectation that there will be a full NFL game schedule in 2020. However, if a game is cancelled and cannot be rescheduled, or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending, ticket buyers who purchase tickets directly from the club (i.e., Season Tickets, Group Sales and/or Partial Season Plans) will receive the option of a full refund of [their] ticket purchase price (plus associated fees) for any impacted games or have the ability to apply the applicable amount to a future ticket purchase:

1.Tickets purchased directly from Clubs: League-wide Refund policy for cancelled games or games played without spectators will apply

2.Single Game Tickets purchased through NFL Licensed Channels –Refund policies for cancelled games:

  • Ticketmaster: Automatic refunds provided for all primary and secondary sales within 30 days of cancellation
  • SeatGeek: Refunds provided upon request for all primary and secondary sales within 30 days of cancellation
  • StubHub: No refunds unless required by law. Credit issued worth 120% of original order. Credit expires in 2022 and can be used on any future StubHub purchase. The following states require refunds be issued and Ticket Buyer must call Stub Hub directly to request refund: CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, HI, IL, LA, NJ, NY, NC, PA, SC, TN.

The Bills added to this statement on their website by noting that a limited number of single-game tickets for Bills home games will be available on Ticketmaster.com beginning on Thursday night after the schedule is announced.

The dates for the Season Ticket Member presale, the group ticket on-sale and the full single game on-sale will be announced at a later date.

