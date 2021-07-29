New Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders fitting in well, wowed by Josh Allen

ORCHARD PARK, NY – JUNE 16: Emmanuel Sanders #1 of the Buffalo Bills catches a pass during mandatory minicamp on June 16, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was brought in to add yet another weapon to the already explosive offense. Two days into training camp, things seem to be going according to plan.

Sanders called his first two training camp practices with the Bills “amazing” and has been particularly impressed by Josh Allen, including one throw that left him awe-struck.

“Josh made a throw today that I haven’t seen… a post ball to Cole Beasley. It was crazy, mouth-dropping,” said Sanders. “I’ve been in the league 12 years.”

In those twelve years, Sanders has caught passes from the likes of Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and Ben Roethlisberger— pretty good company to put Allen in.

“I’m excited about what they’ve created out here. I’m old-school, backyard football,” said Sanders. “That’s just how I think. That’s kind of how Josh plays, too. Hey look, just get open and I’ll find you, I’ll find you the ball.”

“At the end of the day, football is a game. You have to have fun, you have to make plays, you can’t be a robot,” added Sanders. “That’s my approach, that’s Josh’s approach and that’s kind of everybody’s approach around here.”

Sanders recently got in front of the Bills and told them his story. He made himself vulnerable, in the wide receiver’s words. It’s a Sean McDermott tradition and something Sanders thinks bodes well for the team moving forward.

“All the teams that I’ve been on that made it to the Super Bowl, we’ve had those off the field conversations where you get to know guys and grow,” said Sanders.

Those conversations have been happening for years. We’ll see if this year the Super Bowl is part of the picture as well.