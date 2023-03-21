ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — When Damien Harris sat down on Zoom with the media after officially signing a one-year contract, the former Patriots running back flashed a 1,000-watt smile. In the middle of the press conference, he stood up and showed off his Bills sweatshirt. And as he was waking away from the tablet, he exclaimed “Let’s go Bills! Let’s go Buffalo!”

It’s safe to say that Harris is pretty excited to be in Orchard Park.

After the Bills lost Devin Singletary to the Houston Texans, the Bills signed Harris to add some power to the running back room.

Harris scored 15 touchdowns in 2021 and if there’s anyone who knows about his talents, it’s the Bills. In five games against Buffalo, Harris topped 100 yards three times with five touchdowns.

“I always said that playing against the Bills, I felt like brought out the best in me as a competitor and as a player,” said Harris. “From the outside looking in as an opponent, if I felt that way, I knew that if I was able to join this organization, I feel like you can just take it to a new height. So I truly believe that now that I’m a part of Buffalo Bills, I think that it’ll just take that to a whole new level.”

“When I saw the Buffalo Bills on the schedule I knew I had to be at my best in order to have success against a team like this,” Harris added. “Now that I’m here, I feel no different. I feel like I have to be at my best to help this organization to continue to move forward.”

The former Patriot didn’t expand too much on what he sees his role in the offense being, other than saying that he knows why he was brought in and the team brought him in for a reason.

Last week Brandon Beane expressed a desire to bring in a bigger running back and Harris does just that. He’s 10 for 13 in his career in converting on 3rd or 4th down when needing to gain one or two yards. That could help lessen the physical toll Josh Allen takes throughout the season.

Harris praised the Bills’ ownership, management, coaching staff, players, and the entire staff as reasons why he wanted to come to Buffalo.

“The momentum that this team is building, it’s all appealing and it’s something that I wanted to be a part of,” said Harris. “It’s something that I feel like I can come in and help with whatever the goal is, we know what the goal is.”

Injuries have been a problem for Harris, as he’s missed 14 games over the last three years. However, if he can stay on the field and bring the Bills’ rushing attack to the next level, he won’t be the only one chanting “Let’s Go Buffalo.”