For many new players who come to Buffalo (or really… any NFL team), the first question from reporters is simple.

Why did you pick the Bills?

Most lately have answered with something about winning a championship or playing with quarterback Josh Allen. Often, it’s a combination of both.

Each of those things likely appealed to defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, but his first answer to that question is something anyone could understand.

“I wanted to try to be somewhere closer to home,” Jones said.

Jones grew up in Johnson City, New York which is just outside of Binghamton. He just opened up a restaurant there in January called the Legacy Lounge.

He wasn’t really a fan of any NFL team as a kid, but he had coaches that were. A couple of those coaches took Jones to his first NFL game when he was in the 7th grade. It was in Buffalo and it was a sadly notable game in Bills history–the game where Kevin Everett suffered his spine injury.

Jones adds that he grew up “surrounded” by Bills fans. It’s why he’s had little trouble getting comfortable in Buffalo.

“I’ve been down here a couple times. To me, it gives me a very home feeling,” Jones said. “It feels very much like home. I just can’t wait to get down there and to really explore it better.”

He’s played eight seasons in the NFL and has been extremely durable. Jones has only missed four games in the last seven seasons. He’s been primarily a 4-3 tackle the last few seasons after starting his career as a 3-4 defensive end.

Jones called himself a jack of all trades, but he fits the prototype for a run-stopping, space eater in the middle for the Bills. He’ll likely be the Star Lotulelei replacement.

In his first Zoom meeting with reporters on Wednesday, Jones was laid back and measured. A salt of the earth type personality that seems to fit his likely role on the Bills.

Back in January, his twitter personality belied a bit more excitement. During the Bills loss to Kansas City in the playoffs, Jones tweeted simply “JOSH (BLEEPING) ALLEN”. Only he didn’t say “bleeping”.

He doesn’t remember the exact play that prompted the tweet about a player that, at that point, was not his teammate. He thinks maybe it was during one of the late touchdown drives. He does remember the environment in his restaurant that was filled with Bills fans during the game.

“He was playing unbelievable that game,” Jones said. “It was a crazy moment. It just came to my mind. I just had to tweet it.”

Jones is excited to get a chance to play with Allen, but he’s maybe a bit more excited about the people who will get to see him in person from the stands.

“I have a lot of family that’s never really been to one of my games, being in Tennessee and Carolina last year,” Jones said. “Not a lot of people got to come and see me. At the same time, you gotta look at that roster. I definitely wanted to be a part of that.”

For Jones, Buffalo was a place that checked all his boxes.