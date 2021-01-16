Neighbors hold outdoor watch party for Bills game, bar still see crowds despite restrictions

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Just as the Buffalo Bills were getting ready for Saturday’s big game, Bills mafia fans across the area were finding ways to enjoying the game while following COVID-19 restrictions.

Fans here in Irondeqouit watched the Buffalo Bills game Saturday with an outdoor viewing party, one of the many ways fans and business are adapting to celebrating tonights game.

“It would be something, going to the stadium with a full crowd of 70,000 people but this is the next best thing,” said joe Jachlewski.

A projector streamed the bills game, and a small group of neighbors came together for a backyard viewing party. The outdoor space allowed for social distancing, with chairs and a fire pit set up as well.

The couple say instead of going out, they’ve watched almost every bills game this year here at their own home stadium.

“He is a season ticket holder so he usually goes to all the home games and this is kinda of our way of making it feel like we’re at the game, tailgating. A way to be social with our neighbors and a couple of good friends but outside and it’s been real fun to watch out together as a family,” said Lindsey Jachlewski.

Over in Greece, TC Holligan’s Bar and Grill was operating under COVID-19 restrictions for the game. That means 50% capacity, 4 people to a table, and fans had to go home before the game was over, as the bar closed at 10pm.

“It’s going to be different, I don’t think it will be difficult I think a lot people are use to it as this point closing at 10 because we had to close at 10 before the shutdown. It will be, the game will be around half time so I’d imagine everyone will clear out. I don’t think we’ll have a problem with it,” said Christina Passamonte, bartender at TC Holligan’s Bat and Grill, Greece.

Employees there say the Bills having this great Playoff run would typically mean more business into the bar on gamedays and while this year won’t as big of a payday, even with the restrictions they still expected a good size crowd.

W”e’re use to it being packed in here, shoulder to shoulder every table full so it will be different for sure but I’m sure they’ll make the most out of it,” said Passamonte.

All expectations were for the Bills to take the Win.