I don’t think Josh Allen is going to win the MVP award. Maybe. But probably not.

If he does win, this game against the Dolphins is where the argument starts. And maybe where it ends.

Allen was absolutely everything you could want in a superstar quarterback. He took an offense that had gone dormant and made it a clutch, game winning unit on back-to-back drives. He even did it in two different ways.

The first drive was Allen as the Bills best running back. The highlights: a 44 yard gallop that became the longest Buffalo run of the season and a dive on the two point conversion that tied the game by the hair of his chiny-chin-chin.

On the next drive, Allen became a Tom Brady-esque pocket-passing guru. He patiently converted three 3rd downs and a 2nd and 18, leading a 15-play drive that ended in the game winning field goal. For the second time this year, Allen put together a winning possession that also salted away every last second of time remaining.

He did all of that with one starting guard out all week and a starting center who left during the game. A little credit here for Greg VanRoten and Dan Quessenberry. They were more than adequate when they had to be in the fourth quarter. Especially Quessenberry, who’s been much more a tackle than a guard this year.

Allen was so good, he even succeeded when he did something stupid. Scrambling for an eight second play with only eight seconds left in the first half was a rookie level brain cramp. Sean McDermott joked he was going to let the air out of the tires on Allen’s vehicle if that play did not end in a James Cook TD. But Allen found a way to drive that truck across the finish line. As he always seems to do, of late.

Allen wasn’t the only part of this Bills team that turned it on late. The Buffalo defense got shredded for three touchdowns on four Dolphins possessions around halftime. Miami had a couple chances to potentially ice the game after taking a 26-21 lead late in the third quarter. Instead, Buffalo allowed only 25 yards and got two monster stops–one for a punt, one for a field goal.

Taron Johnson was the final hero on both. It’s just the latest example of how this former fourth round pick plays way above his draft slot. Johnson forced the first punt on a pass break up against a receiver where he’s giving up two tenths of a second on the 40-time (Tyreek Hill). The second stop came on a Johnson solo tackle against a tight end where he’s giving up 50 pounds (Durham Smythe).

Johnson remains the most dependable member of the secondary this year, even as Tre White put together his most improved performance against the Dolphins. Johnson’s effort was desperately needed with the Buffalo pass rush nearly a non-factor and the game’s best combo of receivers on the other side.

In a tight contest like this, every win during the game is magnified. Give the defense credit for having the bend but don’t break thing working in the first half. Those two early red zone stops proved tremendously important after the Dolphins started hitting on big play touchdowns in the middle of the game.

I didn’t think Miami would continue being shut down like they were their last two games. It’s too talented an offense with too good a head coach in Mike McDaniels. The Bills should be concerned Miami figured things out against a Buffalo defense we consider very good, if not close to elite. Raheem Mostert should not be torching the Bills for a 100 yards on the ground in first half like he did this game. A defense that prides itself on keeping everything in front allowed both Hill and Jaylen Waddle to go open over their heads for scores.

It’s worrysome that the Bills were used as a get-right game for Miami’s struggles offensively. At least they made the plays that mattered at the end.

“I feel like we’re resilient,” Johnson said. “Things aren’t always going to go your way. At the end of the day, you’ve got to find those moments to make those plays. We finished what we needed to.”

One other play at the end that won’t be talked about enough was Nyheim Hines catching a punt. No, I’m serious. He even said later it was the first “real punt” he’s caught since joining the Bills.

Hines finally got to contribute on offense with a first half touchdown reception, but his fair catch in the 4th quarter was far more impressive to me. Immediately after he secured it, I looked up in the sky from the sideline. I could barely keep my eyes open with all the snow falling. I have no idea how Hines caught a spinning football through that obscured air.

“I really couldn’t see the ball well. You gotta win your 1-on-1 battles and that was my 1-on-1 battle–catching a punt with snow in my face,” Hines said. “I’m a pro at it and one of the best people in the league at it.”

That’s not a humble brag. That’s just a straight brag and Hines earned it.

It’s not all hunky dory with the Bills after this game. The run game continues to come and go as it pleases. The offense pulled another second half disappearing act with four straight punts and a fumble before Allen saved it late. Too much offense in this game was two meh plays and then “Josh, save us” on 3rd down. I also spent a few of the (excessive) TV timeouts wondering how the defense will hold up in a couple weeks against a Bengals team with nearly equal weapons and a quarterback no one doubts.

It makes this victory all the the more impressive and, perhaps, even season saving. Winning this game keeps the Bills on top of the AFC with that Cincy trip still looming. The losers of the brewing Bills/Chiefs/Bengals chase for the top seed are likely to end up with a first round home game against Miami, the Jets or Justin Herbert and the Chargers. There are zero picnics among those options. Avoiding a first round playoff game is going to be avoiding a huge landmine.

The only thing that’s less a picnic is having to go against Allen. Especially late in a close game with a W on the line. That’s why, at least for this night, he was the NFL MVP.