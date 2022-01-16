‘Most unbelievable play I’ve ever seen’: Hyde’s interception lifts Bills to rout of Pats

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: Micah Hyde #23 of the Buffalo Bills intercepts a pass intended for Nelson Agholor #15 of the New England Patriots during the first quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Josh Allen’s improbable touchdown pass to Dawson Knox may have set the tone, but Micah Hyde’s interception on the ensuing possession arguably changed the entire trajectory of the game.

“I told him on the sideline that might be the most unbelievable play I’ve ever seen on the field,” said safety Jordan Poyer.

The Patriots’ offense had found a groove on their first drive of the game. Mac Jones made a few plays with his feet extending the play for first downs. With that small sample size of success, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels decided it was time to dial up a shot play and take a chance deep.

It was a well ran route by Nelson Agholor gaining a few yards of separation from corner Levi Wallace on a double move. It was just a better play by Hyde taking the ball out of the air and preventing a Patriots touchdown.

“I got a late jump on it honestly, said Hyde. “But when I knew he was throwing it I put my head down and started running. I thought the ball was going to be at the receiver and I just looked up at the last second and the ball was there.”

It was Hyde’s sixth interception of the season. For stellar play this season, Hyde was named second-team All-Pro.

“It’s surprising but at the same time it isn’t, said linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. “He’s been making those plays all year.”

Sean McDermott acknowledged both the magnitude of Hyde’s interception and keeping the Patriots off the board.

“It was a pivotal moment in the game,” McDermott said.

When told about Poyer’s description of the play, McDermott laughed it off.

“I won’t give it that much credit,” said McDermott.

Hyde and the defense gave the Patriots fits all game long. Levi Wallace had another interception of Jones to start the second half. The only two touchdowns the Pats scored were when the game was all but over.

The Bills will have to bring a similar performance next week when they face either Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs or Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Their next opponent will be determined by the winner of Sunday night’s Chiefs/Steelers game.