Morse says ‘Halo’ helmets making a difference

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills offensive and defensive linemen are wearing Guardian caps in practice for the first time this training camp. From Guardian Sports, the caps provide extra head protection.

Center Mitch Morse, with five career concussions, says they work great. His initial reaction to the caps was even better.

“At first, I just saw it on my helmet, so I’m like… damn… is this kind of a subliminal message?” Morse said with a laugh. “But it’s something that I’m very comfortable with. Of course, we give each other hell for how it looks.”

Looks aside, Morse says the caps really do lessen the blows of practice.

“I think one practice I looked at Justin Zimmer I’m like ‘I know we were getting after it and I didn’t feel anything,'” Morse recalled.

“I mean, you feel like you’re playing “Halo,” like you’re a Halo character,” Morse added. “For me, the first few days with a helmet on in general, you’re neck gets a little sore. So it’s just a little added weight, it’s not too bad.”

The idea of the Guardian caps is to make helmets softer and more flexible to better manage the energy of impacts. They’re already used in over 200 colleges and 1,500 high schools, but only in practice.

They were approved to be used in the NFL last year and Morse for one appreciates it.