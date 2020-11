Sean McDermott announced on Friday morning center Mitch Morse, linebacker Matt Milano, and running back Taiwan Jones have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. None of those players have practiced at all this week.

Morse is still in concussion protocol. Sean McDermott also announced Friday morning safety Micah Hyde has cleared protocol, and is in “a good position” going forward.

Josh Norman, Mario Addison, Darryl Johnson, and TJ Yeldon also did not practice Thursday.