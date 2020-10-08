More Titans positive for coronavirus, makes Sunday Bills game seem impossible

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Titans had another positive test come up Wednesday and an inconclusive test from Tuesday also ended up a positive. The news first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL.com Thursday morning.

That means the Tennessee practice facility will be closed at least through Saturday. It also makes a Bills game in Nashville Sunday seem practically impossible.

The league has not made an official determination on the status of that game, but a decision is expected Thursday at least on whether the game will be played on Sunday.

It’s possible the league could decide to delay the Bills-Titans game to Monday or Tuesday, at least for now. A similar timeline happened with the Titans-Steelers game last week before it was ultimately decided to postpone the game to a later week accommodated by the Tennessee and Pittsburgh bye weeks.

The Bills and Titans have no such mutual day off. If the game cannot be played this weekend, it would likely have to be made up after the season is over. It could also be canceled or forfeited.

A few Titans were reportedly practicing on their own last week in violation of NFL protocols. It’s unclear how the league will deal with this misconduct, but a forfeit seems a possibility.

The Bills are scheduled to play the Chiefs on Thursday the following week. If the game in Nashville is moved to Monday or Tuesday, then the Chiefs game in Orchard Park will also have to move. Saturday is being discussed as a possibility.