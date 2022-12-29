Morse was a full participant in practice on Thursday and said that he intends to play in Monday night's game against the Bengals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mitch Morse said that the moment he suffered the sixth documented concussion of his career, he knew exactly what it was.

While concussions have plagued his career, it has taught him how to handle them, who to talk to, and what to do next.

He spoke openly about the process that ended with his return to practice on Thursday.

“At first it was a little emotional, but you kind of get out of that and you get into the protocol and you get into that everyday deal,” said Morse. “You start feeling better, you understand that it’s just one of those things. It’s part of my story, my football story. I’m feeling healthy. They’re not going to put me out there unless I am. Did everything that I had to do, went back out there, and had a lot of fun out there today.”

Morse suffered his concussion in the Bills’ win against the Dolphins two weeks ago. Last week against the Bears, Ryan Bates slid over from guard to start in his place.

“Mitch is our anchor. That’s our center,” said left tackle Dion Dawkins. “Any time you can have Mitch back in a groove, it’s a good thing.”

“The player that he is and the mind that he is as well, it helps out our offense a lot,” said Josh Allen. “We’re happy to have him back out there.”

Morse said it was tough to watch his teammates celebrate the AFC East title last weekend without him. But he understands this is something that he was to deal with. And it won’t be an issue that burdens his thoughts going forward.

“When you go out there, you want to fly around with reckless abandonment. But when you’re out there, there’s only one way to play football,” said Morse. “And if it’s in the back of your mind, you’re putting yourself at a disadvantage.”

Morse was a full participant in practice on Thursday and said that he intends to play in Monday night’s game against the Bengals.

“When I signed my extension, my wife and I had some frank conversations,” he added. “We understood that it was something that could pop up again. It did and we just kind of dealt with it and I feel very good and I’m happy to be back out here.”

Morse is going to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career this season. He joked that when he first saw his name on the list, he thought it was Matt Milano’s name misspelled. Although Morse said he doesn’t think this is necessarily the best season of his career or the most Pro-Bowl deserving, it’s still an honor he greatly appreciates.