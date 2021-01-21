Mitch Morse feels “fortunate” to play former team for AFC title

FOXBOROUGH, MA – DECEMBER 28: Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse (60) points out trouble during a game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills on December 28, 2020, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — You can take Mitch Morse out of Kansas City, but you cannot take Kansas City out of Mitch Morse.

The Bills center was drafted 49th overall by the Chiefs in 2015 out of Mizzou and played the first four years of his career in Kansas City. Morse has already played an AFC Championship game in Arrowhead, back in 2019 when the Chiefs lost to the Patriots.

Morse was traded to the Bills in March of the same year, and never thought he would be back to play for the AFC title in Kansas City again.

“The last few years, the Chiefs have really made a name for themselves as a good football team. They’re disciplined,” said Morse. “For us, we’re trying to get better every week here and there’s always something to improve on. It’s surreal to be honest. I feel very fortunate to be in this position.”

Kansas City is Morse’s offseason home, and the former second round pick still keeps in touch with some of the players and coaches on the Chiefs staff. He is excited to return to his home stadium of four years.

“I’m sure flying into MCI will be a little bit weird, Arrowhead will be loud as it always is for opposing teams and it’ll be a great environment for some good football.”