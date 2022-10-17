KANSAS CITY, MO (WROC) — Last year, the Bills got oh-so-close to knocking off the Chiefs in the playoffs and advancing to the AFC Championship Game.

Part of their collapse was because their front four couldn’t generate pressure on Patrick Mahomes with the game on the line.

Enter Von Miller.

He was worth every penny of his $51 million guaranteed contract, with two important sacks, including the sack that set the Bills up for their game-winning drive.

“Every team that I’ve been on, that’s why I’ve been there,” said Miller on closing out games. “Since I got drafted by the Denver Broncos with the #2 pick in 2011, that’s why they brought me to go to the Denver Broncos. That’s why they traded for me with the Rams last year. That’s why I’m here. That’s in the job description.”

“You could feel him,” said head coach Sean McDermott. “Whether or not he was sacking Mahomes, he was affecting him. And then he did get him a couple of times I believe. You could feel him out there the entire game.”

“Von is a special player. He makes us all great. I’m blessed. I’m truly blessed,” said left tackle Dion Dawkins. “We are all blessed to have a guy like 40 on our team. He’ll keep making plays because that’s what hunters do. They hunt.”

The Bills’ young secondary wasn’t perfect, but they made plenty of plays despite allowing a 300-yard game to Patrick Mahomes. Two big interceptions, including one in the end zone by rookie Kaiir Elam, and holding the Chiefs to 20 points

“They were gonna get their yards. They were gonna get their plays,” said Jordan Poyer. “At the end of the day, we made one more play than they did. It was bend, but don’t break. We knew it was going to come down to getting them in the red zone and making them kick a field goal or taking the ball away. Kaiir had a helluva play in the red zone and took some points off the board and, then obviously, Taron at the end of the game.”

“I knew I would get a pick this game. I guess I would say I was kinda surprised. Living in the moment, I knew I had to go make a play,” said Elam.

As for what gave him the confidence that he’d get a pick?

“Just ultimate belief in myself and I knew my preparation,” he said. “I knew I was going to be able to make a play this game.”

“You see guys coming in and out and the level of play never changes,” said Taron Johnson, who sealed the game with his interception. “This is a testament to the coaches and the guys themselves in how hard they practice. How hard they’re ready to play when their number’s called. I’m extremely proud of them.”

The Bills’ theme for this season is ‘find a way’. And in many aspects, this game was the definition of that. Many in the Bills locker room agreed.

“Guys believe in that, and that’s the first step,” said Tremaine Edmunds. “It has an impact when you hear it.”

The impact of this win, the Bills have total control of the AFC and there’s a very good chance the next time they meet the Chiefs will be in January in Orchard Park.