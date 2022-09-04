ORCHARD PARK , N.Y. (WROC) — The first football game of any season is always a big deal for every football player at every level of the game. Playing in the season opening Thursday night game ratchets up the excitement level for the Bills just a bit.

It goes another notch for Von Miller, who will be facing his former teammates from the Rams. Miller said he has already envisioned what Thursday night might be like.

“I’ve thought about what I’m going to say to Aaron Donald in warmups pregame,” said Miller. “I’ve thought about is Coach McVay going to look at me crazy before the game. If he does, how do I react to that? What if I want to talk to the guy and he doesn’t want to talk to me? What if the fans boo me? What if the fans cheer me?”

Miller added that he’s already thought about those scenarios ahead of the season opener.

“When it comes gameday I’m so locked in me the best player I can be for the Buffalo Bills,” said Miller.

Josh Allen said that playing the defending super bowl champs and watching the Rams raise their banner will be an interesting feeling.

“I’ve talked to a few people who have coached and played in this game before,” said Allen. “The unanimous thing that they were talking about was it feels like playoff atmosphere.”

Miller claimed that the NFL is messy for scheduling Miller’s old team against his new team for the first game of the season.

“That’s what the fans want to see,” said Miller. “I respect Aaron Donald and all those guys so much. It’s like what can I say? It was no reason for me to leave. I just felt like this was my place to be.”

It’s going to be an emotional night for Miller on Thursday, going up against the team that traded for him at midseason last year and helped him win another Super Bowl. He compared it to going against his brothers

“They came and got me at a time where I really needed that,” said Miller.