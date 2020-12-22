Frazier believes Matt Milano’s return is perfectly timed

Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) intercepts a pass intended for New York Jets Receiver Jamison Crowder (82) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard park, N.Y., Sunday Sept. 13, 2020. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier thinks the Bills defense is finally playing its best football. A part of that he attributes to the return of linebacker Matt Milano.

“Not having Matt was a huge void for us because he can do so many things and do them well but our guys adjusted,” said Frazier. “Other players really stepped up. AJ Klein did a terrific job in the absence of Matt, really had a big part in our defense coming together.”

Frazier does not believe Milano will be 100 percent healthy from his pec injury this season, but his production has been high nevertheless.

Since he returned Week 13 vs. the San Francisco 49ers, Milano has played 71 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps, picking up nine solo tackles and four quarterback hits.

“Now that we’re beginning to get Matt back, we’re just going to have to maintain some of the good things we’ve been doing and keep improving.”