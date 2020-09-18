Bills injury update: Milano, Edmunds out for Sunday against Dolphins

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds smiles during an NFL football training camp in Orchard Park, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

AJ Epenesa, Tyler Matakevich, and Tyrel Dodson are possibilities to start at linebacker in Miami

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Sean McDermott opened his Friday press conference announcing linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano would be ruled out for Sunday’s game in Miami.

The next man up mentality is at play for McDermott, who listed rookie AJ Epenesa, Tyler Matakevich, and Tyrel Dodson as possibilities to start at linebacker against the Dolphins. The team also signed LB Deon Lacey to the practice squad on Thursday.

Edmunds and Milano both left the season opener with injuries. Edmunds was limited in practice on Thursday with a neck injury, while Milano did not practice all week.

Cornerback Josh Norman’s hamstring injury is not worse than the training staff initially thought. According to McDermott, Norman is still out after hitting a setback last week during his rehab.

Defensive tackle Vernon Butler is still being evaluated, but will likely be good to play on Sunday.