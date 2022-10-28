ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) —Micah Hyde went to LA last month for a second opinion on his herniated disc. Only hours later, he was having a surgery that would end his season.

He’s confident about the rehab in his future and his teammates were happy to see him back in the building this week. With a history of neck injuries, Hyde admitted this injury shook him a bit.

“That was real eye opening to me,” Hyde said. “Hopping in the ambulance during the game and going to the hospital with my wife. I got a two year old and a one year old. Life was put right in front of me and it kind of scared me a little bit.”

Hyde said the meeting with the doctor who performed the surgery–his ‘second opinion’–was the first time after leaving the Monday Night game against Tennessee that he felt confident and at ease about his future.

Dane Jackson said the team enjoyed having their leader back. In many ways, Hyde is not any different than before he got hurt.

“He’s still doing the same things on and off the field in the classroom,” Jackson said. “He’s leading us and when he’s on the field he’s giving us pointers as we’re coming off the field so it’s a great feeling for us.

“Anytime you get his leadership out there, just his presence, guys feed off that,” Tremaine Edmunds said. “You can feel the energy as soon as he walked in. Everybody was happy to see him.”

Hyde says he can count on one hand the number of times he’s been injured and had to miss games in his career. This goes all the way back to playing sports as a kid.”

“I’m excited for this rehab process. This is new to me and I think it’s eye opening,” Hyde said. “There’s a lesson to be learned and a blessing on the other side of this.”

Hyde said it hurt to watch Bills games on TV while he was recovering from surgery. He’ll only be able to watch games from the sidelines the rest of this season. It’s a tough break, but Hyde still can be a help.

“To finally be in the position that we’re in. To know that we again have a shot to win the Super Bowl (and) I might not be a part of it. But then I thought again, ‘I am a part of it’,” Hyde said. “I’m here. I’m helping the guys out. It’s a new role for me, but I’m excited to attack this rehab.”

“His leadership is everything,” Taron Johnson said. “You see it time and time again. When a player goes down, he’s right there trying to help them, coach them. He’s going to continue to do that.”

Even on the sideline, Hyde offers a wealth of knowledge that his teammates can tap into for advice during a game.

“It’s a guy that played the game at a high level. Played that position at a high level,” Edmunds siad. “Just helping out the guys that’s going to be out there. Just giving them the insight of things that he sees, tendencies that he sees and the stuff he sees on film that goes along with it.”

“The way he sees the game, it’s different than the way some of the younger guys or sometimes myself see the game,” Jordan Poyer said.

Poyer joked that’s Hyde is “Coach Micah” for the rest of the season. Sean McDermott said he tried to offer Hyde a “coach’s hat”, but Hyde wouldn’t accept. He still has a player’s mentality, even if the role for this player has significantly changed.

“I’m just trying to stay in everybody’s ear and be as positive as possible,” Hyde said. “Not saying I wasn’t like that before this injury happened, but now I have to put a little bit more emphasis on it because that’s really all I can do right now.

Rookie Christian Benford said that Hyde has been texting him during the season and that Hyde’s phone number is always available if Benford has a question. Hyde doesn’t have to be in the meetings or at all the practices to contribute.

“It’s highly impactful what he does no matter where he’s at,” Benford said. “If we need any advice, he’s there like an open book.”

Hyde was asked about his confidence level about being back next year. He practically rolled his eyes at it. He needs no second opinion about whether his playing career is at an end.

“My time’s not done. I’m coming for it in ’23.”