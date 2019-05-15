Memorial set up outside of New Era Field for late Bills superfan Pancho Billa

BUFFALO, NY (WROC) — A memorial outside of New Era Field is honoring the life of Bills superfan Pancho Billa.

In a tweet on Tuesday, family announced that Ezra Castro, better known as Pancho Billa, has passed away. Castro was a long-time and well-known Bills fan who you likely saw at the stadium dressed up in a Bills-themed sombrero, pancho, and luchador mask.

Castro has battled cancer for over a year and entered hospice care last month in Texas. Despite his failing health, he was still able to call in the Bills first-round draft pick last month from his bed.

In a tweet, family members write, “Our hearts broken as we have lost our dear brother Ezra ‘Pancho Billa’ this morning. We are thankful and forever grateful for all the love and support during this journey. Ezra was surrounded by family and loved ones. At this time we ask for privacy as we mourn our loss.”

Wednesday, the Bills shared a photo of the memorial in the team’s parking lot. The memorial reads, “RIP Pancho Billa” and includes his catchphrase “Viva Los Bills” along with photos of the superfan.

On Twitter, the Bills wrote, “New Era Field looks a little different today. #PanchoPower #VivaLosBills.”