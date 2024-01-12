ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Just two days before the Bills’ game in Super Wild Card Week, Coach Sean McDermott will be holding his second press conference for the week.

During Wednesday’s press conference, McDermott shared that a bunch of players are on the injury list or are limited — these include Ty Johnson, Taylor Rapp, and Von Miller.

He also said that the team has to take all the lessons they learned in the last six games and apply them towards their match against the Steelers — a team that McDermott hyped up as a high-quality football team.

With that said, the Bills may be more than ready to face them. Stefon Diggs shared that they are more battle-tested ahead of the Steelers game and the postseason.

Coach McDermott will be speaking to the press at 11:15 a.m. Friday morning.