ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Coach Sean McDermott held a conference Tuesday morning before the Bills’ next game against the Chargers.

The Bills had another win under their belts after a triumphant win against the Cowboys — steamrolling over Dallas 31-10.

However, that victory did come with a price — interior tackle Jordan Phillips ended up getting an injured wrist during the game and had to undergo surgery. McDermott said that his availability is week-to-week, but it’s unknown if he will bring it up during the press conference.

On top of that, he said that although DaQuan Jones’ window is open, he expects him not to play in the Chargers game due to a recent surgery. With that said, Kaiir Elam and Justin Shorter’s windows are open.

Coach McDermott said that ahead of their game against the Chargers, they have to be on their A-game and double down on focusing on the game.

It was also confirmed that Phillips will sit out of the Bills’ game against the LA Chargers, which is happening on Saturday, December 23 at 8 p.m.

The full press conference is available in the video player above.