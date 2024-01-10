ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Now that the Bills have clinched a spot in the playoffs, Coach Sean McDermott will be holding a news conference during Super Wild Card Week.

McDermott’s press conference will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning — four days before their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bills triumphed over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday and became the AFC East division champions, nabbing a spot in the playoffs. The good news doesn’t stop there for Buffalo as construction is moving along on the Bills’ new stadium.

The Bills vs. Steelers will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 14. McDermott’s news conference will be live-streamed at 11:30 a.m. on this page. The game will air on News 8 WROC and tickets are available.