McDermott views Thanksgiving day game against the Saints as a chance to bring the team closer together

The Bills last played on Thanksgiving in 2019 when they defeated the Dallas Cowboys 26-15

Two years ago on Thanksgiving, Josh Allen had his first real national coming out party. In his second year in the NFL, Allen had 274 total yards and two touchdowns in a Bills win over the Cowboys.

Now that win won’t do much for the Bills against the New Orleans Saints, but it doesn’t hurt for Allen to have that national spotlight success in his back pocket.

“We learn from experiences,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. “I think he learned a lot from that experience playing on the national scene like he did and playing as well as he did. Each game is going to be different though.”

Allen said he can remember in his childhood siting down on Thanksgiving watching all three games.

“It’s a really cool experience,” Allen said. “Not everyone has played on a Thursday night, some of the younger guys especially. It’s a fun experience especially on Thanksgiving day knowing how many people are going to be watching.”

Under normal circumstances, players do not like playing on a short week Thursday game in the NFL. The one exception is if that week is Thanksgiving’s day week.

It is still seen as an honor for players and coaches to be chosen to be in one of the three Thanksgiving day games and McDermott said it can be something a football team can build on.

“It’s great when your team is playing on Thanksgiving,” McDermott said. “It’s a game where there is a lot of people at home around our league watching your team play.”

McDermott added that it brings a team closer together when they are together for a holiday.

“Look everyone wants to be home for the holidays don’t get me wrong but when you’re together on a holiday, I think it brings you a little bit closer as a team,” McDermott said.

The short week doesn’t seem to be long enough to get Jon Feliciano back from injured reserve. He did not practice today in really the only practice of the day for the Bills. The good news is that both Tremaine Edmunds and Cole Beasley both practiced so they should be good on Thursday night.

As for the two players on the COVID list, Star Lotulelei and Spencer Brown, McDermott had no update on Tuesday. It seems unlikely either of those players will be active for the game against the Saints.