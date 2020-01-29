McDermott up for 2019 NFL Coach of the Year

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott gives encouragement from the sideline the first half of an NFL football game Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is in the running for the 2019 NFL Coach of the Year.

In his third season leading the Bills, McDermott led the team to a 10-6 record and a playoff berth for the second time in three years.

The Bills have continued to make strides under McDermott, leaping from a 6-10 record last season to their first 10 win season in two decades. McDermott is 25-23 as head coach, just four wins shy of tying Wade Phillips for fourth all-time winningest coach of the Buffalo Bills.

The NFL Coach of the Year will be announced at the NFL Honors award show on the eve of Super Bowl LIV on Saturday, February 1 at 8 pm on Fox.