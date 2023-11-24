ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills coach Sean McDermott revealed the latest injury report ahead of the next Eagles game, listing Taylor Rapp and Dane Jackson as out.

During the Bills game, Rapp, the defensive back for the Bills, suffered a neck injury to the game after colliding with Taron Johnson. He collapsed sometime later. Jackson was listed as having a concussion.

However, it was confirmed that Johnson cleared concussion protocol and was allowed to return to practice.

Despite these announcements, the team is still focusing ahead of this game.

“That’s really solely where our focus is and the rest of it will handle itself in due time. It’s really focusing on one week at a time and right now, the opportunity we have against the Eagles this week.”

McDermott spoke earlier this week about the Eagles, referring to them as a “Super Bowl-caliber” team — coming off of the Bills’ latest victory against the New York Jets.

The Bills will have to find a way to get around the Eagles’ Tush Push, a maneuver that no team has found out how to stop — no one except maybe the Eagles themselves.

McDermott did not speak that much at the end of the Bills vs. Jets game when Dion Dawkins got into a shoving match with Michael Clemons that culminated in Dawkins calling the team disrespectful and “unmanly.” It’s unclear if McDermott will address it.

The Bills will be facing the Eagles on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. You’ll be able to catch it on News 8 WROC.