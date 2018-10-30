Florida man arrested for throwing sex toy on field at Bills game
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - A Florida man has been charged with allegedly throwing a sex toy onto the field at New Era Field during Monday night's nationally televised game against the New England Patriots.
Michael Abdallah, 34, of Oviedo, Fla., was charged with disorderly conduct after Bills' security and Erie County Sheriff's deputies identified him using eyewitness accounts and in-stadium surveillance footage.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
