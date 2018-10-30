Buffalo Bills

Florida man arrested for throwing sex toy on field at Bills game

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 04:57 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 05:16 PM EDT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - A Florida man has been charged with allegedly throwing a sex toy onto the field at New Era Field during Monday night's nationally televised game against the New England Patriots. 

Michael Abdallah, 34, of Oviedo, Fla., was charged with disorderly conduct after Bills' security and Erie County Sheriff's deputies identified him using eyewitness accounts and in-stadium surveillance footage. 

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected