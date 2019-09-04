McDermott looking forward to discovering team’s identity

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott talks with reporters after the team’s 27-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings in an NFL preseason football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Sean McDermott was asked on Wednesday is he believes in the idea that the NFL is a “passing” league or if his team will be a “passing” team.

“I believe in winning trying to win games however you have to win them,” he said.

McDermott does have an interest in finding out how that will happen. That interest goes beyond whether his team will be a “passing” or “running” team.

Or even what they will be on offense.

“Developing an identity. This is who we are. This is what we’re going to be about. This is how we’re going to adjust. This is how we’re going to handle adversity,” McDermott said. “There’s going to be adverse times. The bigger thing is the overall picture of what we look like as a team and then, offensively.”

The very rosy injury situation got a touch worse on Wednesday for the Bills.

Kick returner Andre Roberts will miss practice with a quad injury. McDermott said he was day-to-day and did not go into what the possible options to replace him would be.

Tight end Tyler Kroft is the only other player not practicing on Wednesday.

Also, a comical exchange occurred between McDermott and radio host Jerry Sullivan: