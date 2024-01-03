ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Coach McDermott will be holding a news conference Wednesday morning before the Bills head to Miami for their next game.

After the Bills’ latest victory against the Patriots, fans are wondering if Buffalo will claim the AFC East title in this week’s game. Below is a list of the scenarios where the Bills can clinch the playoff next game:

1. BUF win or tie OR

2. PIT loss or tie OR

3. JAX loss or tie OR

4. HOU-IND tie

During his press conference, Coach McDermott repeated a common phrase that he uses: take it one week at a time.

“We’re continuing to find new ways to win, it’s not always perfect, and I think that stick-to-itiveness of the team is now starting to come to the surface,” said McDermott. “The last two games we’ve been behind early in the game and they’ve been able to collectively take a breath and find their way through it.”

As mentioned earlier, the Bills beat the Patriots 27-21. The Bills made a few fumbles and the Patriots started strong, but the Bills were able to dust themselves off and win the game.

The Bills vs. Dolphins game will be held this upcoming Sunday at 8:20 p.m.

Full McDermott conference: