McDermott anticipates John Brown will play in Las Vegas

Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Bills head coach Sean Mcdermott anticipates John Brown will take the field against the Las Vegas Raiders and is optimistic about his return.

McDermott was less sure about the status of rookie Zack Moss. Ed Oliver and Dion Dawkins will be evaluated in practice.

There were many positive trends on Thursday, with almost all of the players who did not practice moved to limited participation.

The Bills do not have a plan yet for the Titans game next week, but will likely develop one soon due to seven positive tests within the organization.

“It’s a gentle reminder that even though it hasn’t happened to us, we can’t get too comfortable,” said McDermott in his Friday press conference. “We hate to see it happen to anyone because we’re all human but I think it’s something we can learn from and it’s a reminder to us to not get too comfortable and let our guard down. We need to remain diligent.”

As of Friday morning, the Bills are still scheduled to Tennessee on October 11.