ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that quarterback Josh Allen is day-to-day following his elbow injury from the Bills vs. Jets game.

Allen will not practice on Wednesday. He was injured in the final seconds of the Bills’ 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. Jets defensive end Bryce Huff strip-sacked Allen and Allen’s arm flung backward in the process.

McDermott said that “we’ll see” on Allen playing in this Sunday’s game. H

Josh Allen is day-to-day and won't practice today, and that seems to be all we'll get from Sean McDermott on his elbow injury. #Bills #BillsMafia — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) November 9, 2022

“He’s as competitive as there is, he loves to play the game, and we’ll see where it goes,” McDermott said.

He said that he won’t get into the medical report on Allen, and remained tightlipped on whether Allen had sought outside medical opinions.

McDermott won't answer questions about if Josh has seen any outside medical opinions.#Bills — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) November 9, 2022

In addition, safety Jordan Poyer and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds are both day-to-day as well, as is cornerback Tre’Davious White. Meanwhile, linebacker Matt Milano will practice. Edmunds is a new addition to the injury report.

It is not clear if Allen will play Sunday, but McDermott said they “have full confidence” in backup Case Keenum and third-string quarterback Matt Barkley.

“He’s been through this before, we have full confidence in Case and Matt Barkley. We shape a game plan accordingly based on what we know,” McDermott said. “We believe in Case Keenum, he’s here for a reason. He’s been a great addition to our team in more ways than one.”

