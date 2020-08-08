Matt Milano on 2020: ‘it’s gonna be a great year for the linebackers’

Confidence is key, and Matt Milano has all the confidence in the world regarding the Bills linebackers. Even with the departure of Lorenzo Alexander, Milano feels he and Tremaine Edmunds will prove to be the dynamic duo this season.

“Anytime people are around each other, that bond builds,” said Milano. “Character and communication builds. We’ve known each other going on three years now. I think it’s going to be a great year for the linebackers.”

The Bills also signed A.J. Klein to a three-year deal during the off season. Normally, they would be getting close while living at St. John Fisher College for training camp, but the group is still bonding at One Bills Drive.

“It’s been good so far, guys are coming together even though quarters aren’t as close as they usually are, we’re still finding a way to communicate and build that bond that you need to win,” said Milano.

Milano is on the final year of his rookie deal, and is not concerned about his contract extension. In his three seasons in Buffalo, Milano has made 33 starts, and recorded 228 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 18 passes defended, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown. He does want to stay in Buffalo, and that he “wouldn’t want to be anywhere else”.

“That’s the business side of things. I’m really focused on winning a championship here with the Bills, focusing on myself being the best version of myself I can be. So I’m gonna let that take care of itself and when it takes care of itself, hope it’s the right number.”