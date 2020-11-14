The Masters and Buffalo Bills: How Sunday’s epic sports lineup will be broadcast on News 8 WROC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunday, News 8 WROC will be in a thrilling, once in a lifetime circumstance to broadcast two gigantic sports events on the same day: The final round of the Masters and the Buffalo Bills game in Arizona.

CBS has gone to great lengths in the attempt to make sure coverage of the Masters is concluded before any of the three NFL games they are broadcasting nationwide begin at 4:05 p.m.

However, the Masters conclusion could be extended by poor weather. The first round on Thursday began with a nearly three hour delay. It could also be delayed by a playoff if there is a tie for first place after 72 holes.

As a secondary NFL market, WROC is required to carry the Buffalo Bills game in its entirety. That means if there is still golf happening in Augusta at 4:05 p.m., News 8 WROC will be required to cut away for the start of the Bills game.

Golf fans can find the finish of the Masters on the CBS Sports App, CBS All-Access (for subscribers only) or at masters.com.

We hope to be able to show both these incredible events to their conclusion. If that’s not possible, we hope this helps you find the coverage for the event you want to see.