Mario Addison: ‘This is our year’

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) – It did not take long for Mario Addison to be all in when it came to the Bills.

“We’ve got a great culture here,” said Addison. “At the end of the day when you’re playing with great guys, you have trust and support.”

Sean McDermott’s culture embraced the veteran defensive end. In his first two games with the team, Addison has recorded two sacks and three tackles.

“We love what we do, we know what we’re here for,” said Addison. “We want to win. This is our year.”

Chemistry on the defensive line is not an issue. So far, Addison has seen some good things within the position group, but knows there’s a lot that still needs to be done. They will be “a force to reckon with” once they work out the early complications.

That confidence goes beyond the defense. When asked, Addison explained he was not surprised by the offense’s early success because of the hard work he has seen.

If all comes together, Addison might be right. It could be the Bills year.