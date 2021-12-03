Lotulelei and Brown in ‘uncharted territory’ after returning to practice

Spencer Brown and Star Lotulelei returned to practice on Thursday and both appeared just fine. Although Lotulelei was listed as limited in the practice report, Brown was a full go participant.

However since both spent the last few weeks on the COVID list, the Bills are going to be careful returning them to the regular lineup.

“I think we just need to see how it goes,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. “It’s a little bit of uncharted territory. It’s a little bit individually specific from what I’ve experienced in this year and a half we’ve been going through this so we’ll just see what today looks like.”

Over the summer, Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins had a long recovery process after contracting COVID.

“It’s a different battle for everybody but anytime you miss time on the football field, the process is different of coming back,” Dawkins said. “It’s going to take a couple reps to get into the fluid of things and to get your body right and actually feel a human body presence. Everybody’s presence is different.”

Dawkins said that even a few months after his COVID experience he does feel different. Not too high or too low but his body isn’t the same as it has been. He’s not sure if it is due to COVID.

“Some weeks it takes my body a little longer to recover. Last year I didn’t really have to think about that,” Dawkins added.