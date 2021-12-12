Live Gameday Blog: Bills down 27-17 to Bucs in fourth quarter

TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Bills getting beat at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball

TAMPA, Fla. (WROC) — The Bills are hoping to turn their season around in Tampa Bay as they take on the defending Super Bowl Champs. Buffalo dropped to 7-5 on the year with a loss to the Patriots on Monday Night Football.

First Quarter

After each team traded punts on their first possession, the Bills run defense once again gave up a big run as Leonard Fournette went 47 yards for a touchdown.

The Bills were stopped on their next possession and had to punt.

The Buccaneers methodically made their way down the field, with Tom Brady running for three first downs on the drive. As the first quarter expired, the Bucs had made it to the red zone.

Second Quarter

Brady was sacked on first and goal by Eli Ankou and the Bills got a much-needed defensive stop. A Ryan Succop field goal made it 10-0.

Emmanuel Sanders, Stefon Diggs, and Gabriel Davis each had completions of over 20 yards on the Bills’ next drive, but Buffalo’s red zone woes continued. On fourth and goal from the three, Sean McDermott elected to kick a field goal which made the score 10-3.

The Bucs quickly marched down the field on a seven-play, 75-yard drive which was capped off by a beautiful touchdown grab by Mike Evans.

After picking up a first down, Allen was sacked on first down which stalled yet another Bills drive, forcing a punt.

Another efficient Tampa Bay drive ended in a Brady quarterback sneak touchdown, pushing the lead to 24-3.

Allen threw an interception on Buffalo’s next drive, giving the Bucs another chance to score before halftime.

The Bills D came up with a stop to get the ball back with 40 seconds left in the half. Allen scrambled for 22 yards on the first play of the drive, they could not get anything else going. The Buccaneers lead 24-3 at halftime.

Third Quarter

The Bills got stopped on their opening drive of the half and tried a fake punt, but Matt Breida was stopped for a loss and the Bucs got possession back.

Tampa Bay went four and out as the Bills forced a turnover on downs on a fourth and two pass from Brady.

The Bills got their first touchdown of the game on an 18-yard Allen run. The drive was kept alive by the QB’s legs, as he converted a fourth and one run on the Tampa 30-yard line.

A poor throw by Brady on third down led to a Bucs punt, giving the Bills the ball back at their own 23-yard line.

Facing fourth and three at midfield, Sean McDermott elected to punt and give the ball back to the Bucs.

Fourth Quarter

Tampa Bay responded with an eleven-play, 84-yard drive that took nearly six minutes off the clock and led to a short field goal. Tampa Bay took a 27-10 lead with 11:20 left in the game.

The Bills got just what they needed, a quick touchdown drive. Allen hit Dawson Knox for a 15-yard touchdown. Allen hobbled off the field after delivering the touchdown. He appeared to injure his ankle on the play before when he ran for 23 yards.

The Bills defense got another key stop and forced a punt. Allen returned on the ensuing drive, but he appeared to be bothered by his ankle injury.