Live Gameday Blog: Bills get ready to battle Patriots in the cold

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen passes during practice before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Temperatures will be in the single digits as the Bills and Pats play for the third time this season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The stage is set, the teams are ready, the hand warmers have been purchased- it’s time for the Bills playoff game against the Patriots.

After splitting the regular season series, the two AFC East rivals will meet in the wild card round of the playoffs. The Bills earned the 3rd seed in the AFC after defeating the New York Jets 27-10, clinching their second straight AFC East title. The Patriots fell to the Dolphins 33-24 in their regular season finale and are the 6th seed.

The last time the Bills and the Patriots met in the playoffs was all the way back in 1963. In an AFL divisional round matchup, the Boston Patriots defeated the Bills 26-3.

Editor’s note: Follow along as the WROC Sports Team brings you updates from tonight’s game