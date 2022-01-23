Live Gameday Blog: Chiefs answer right back to tie the game at 7-7

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 23: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Bills look to return the favor and knock Kansas City out of the playoffs

KANSAS CITY, MO (WROC) — It’s the showdown the Bills have been waiting 364 days for.

Just under a year since their defeat in the AFC Championship game, the Bills are back in Kansas City to try and dethrone the two-time conference champions.

Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship game to advance to the Super Bowl. Earlier in the regular season, the Bills got their revenge with a 38-20 win back at Arrowhead Stadium However, the real revenge would come tonight if they could end the Chiefs’ season.

If the Bills were to win, they would host the AFC Championship game thanks to Cincinnatti’s upset of the Titans on Saturday.

Follow along live as we update you with everything going on in tonight’s game.

First Quarter

Kansas City won the toss and deferred to the second half. The Bills will have the ball first.

Picking up where they left off last week, the Bills offense marches down the field and put the ball in the end zone. Buffalo converted two fourth downs on the opening drive. On fourth and two at midfield, Josh Allen ran a QB power to the right side for a 10 yard gain. Later in the drive, it was fourth and goal from the one and Devin Singletary ran it in to make it a 7-0 game.

The Chiefs answered right back behind the legs of Patrick Mahomes. On third and six, the Chiefs took off for a a 34-yard scramble deep into Bills territory. Later in the drive, Mahomes would scramble in for a score from eight yards out to tie the game at 7-7.

Second Quarter

For the first time since Week 18, the Bills were forced to punt. The five play series ended with a Melvin Ingram sack on Josh Allen. Buffalo punter Matt Haack pinned the Chiefs offense back at their own one yard line.

Given rough field position after the punt, the Chiefs offense went three and out. Micah Hyde was back to the punt for the Bills and fielded the ball at the Buffalo 43-yard line.