Gameday Blog: Titans take lead in second quarter

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before playing against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Bills look to head into the bye week with a win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WROC) — After last week’s dominant performance against the Chiefs, the Bills look to pick up another win against an AFC rival as they take on the Titans on Monday Night Football before their bye week.

Follow along for updates as they happen.

First Quarter

The Bills won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. The Titans will get the ball first to start the game.

A penalty on the opening kickoff pinned the Titans at their own ten-yard line. After the Titans picked up one first down, the Bills got a stop on defense and forced a punt. Isaiah McKenzie returned the punt to his own 21-yard line.

A 13-play drive that featured two catches by both Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs, as well as a nice 14-yard run by Devin Singletary, stalled in the red zone. Josh Allen couldn’t find anything on third and three from the Titans’ 5-yard line and the Bills were forced to kick a field goal. Tyler Bass was good from 24 yards away and the Bills took a 3-0 lead.

Another strong possession by the Bills’ defense forced a three-and-out for Tennessee. A solid return by McKenzie was negated by a penalty on the return. The Bills will begin the drive at their own 24-yard line.

The Bills went three-and-out and on the punt return, the Titans tried a “Music City Miracle” throwback that was called back for an illegal forward pass.

Ryan Tannehill threw an interception on their ensuing possession, returned by Jordan Poyer to midfield.

A first down to Dawson Knox and a 7-yard run by Singletary gave the Bills 2nd and 3 at Tennessee’s 31-yard line to start the second quarter.

Second Quarter

Knox found the end zone on an end-around run, but it was negated by an Emmanuel Sanders holding penalty. That set up 1st and goal from the 15 and the Bills could not find the end zone. Another Tyler Bass field goal made the score 6-0.

On the first play on offense, Derrick Henry ran for a 76-yard touchdown and the Titans took a 7-6 lead.

The Bills quickly and efficiently and quickly marched down the field and answered with a 14-yard touchdown throw from Allen to Diggs. They elected to kick the PAT which was good for a 13-7 lead.

Tennessee got a field goal on their next drive which featured a 48-yard reception by Julio Jones that bounced off of Micah Hyde’s helmet. The Bills lead 13-10.

On the next drive, Allen’s arm was hit as he threw and it was intercepted by Kevin Byard. The Titans start with the ball on Buffalo’s 11-yard line.

After a long delay as Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan was carted off the field with a serious injury, Tannehill scored on a rushing touchdown to take a 17-13 lead.