Live Gameday Blog: Patriots lead Bills 11-7 at the half

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes over New England Patriots nose tackle Davon Godchaux (92) who is blocked by Bills’ Ike Boettger (65) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Bills try to regain the top spot in the AFC East

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y (WROC) — It’s a playoff-like atmosphere in Orchard Park with the Bills trying to take down the first-place Patriots and regain the top spot in the AFC East.

The weather is adding to the fun, with heavy winds and a chance for snow in the forecast.

We've gone full snow globe on the field here in Orchard Park.#Bills #Patriots pic.twitter.com/aNRgAArTwY — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 6, 2021

Pregame, Jon Feliciano remained on injured reserve and will not play. AJ Klein was added to the COVID list with a reported positive test. Both returners, Isaiah McKenzie and Marquez Stevenson, are inactive. Micah Hyde and Matt Breida should handle the majority of the return duties.

Follow along to live updates from tonight’s game.

First Quarter

The Bills won the toss and deferred, the Patriots got the ball to start the game. Neither team could get anything going on their opening drives, alternating three and outs.

The Patriots went three and out on their next drive and only mustered up a 15-yard punt into the wind. Buffalo will get the ball at New England’s 40-yard line.

The Bills were finally able to get a first down on the ensuing drive, but a Matt Breida fumble gave the ball back to the Patriots.

On third down, Damien Harris went 64 yards on the ground untouched for a long touchdown. The Patriots went for two and got it on a Brandon Bolden run to make it 8-0 with 5:18 left in the first quarter.

The Bills couldn’t get anything going and had to punt the ball away. However, the punt bounced and hit N’Keal Harry in the facemask and the Bills recovered it. Josh Allen cashed in with a 14-yard score to Gabriel Davis. The Bills kicked the extra point and trailed 8-7.

The Patriots ran for two first downs before the first quarter ended.

Second Quarter

The Pats continued to run over the Bills, but Buffalo’s defense finally got a stop. Nick Folk kicked a 41-yard field goal for an 11-7 lead.

Each team traded punts on their next possession. The Bills got into New England territory, but went backward with a delay of game penalty and a sack.

The Bills and the Patriots once again traded punts into halftime and the Patriots take an 11-7 lead at the half.

Third Quarter

The Bills start with the ball and get a first down on a pass to Cole Beasley, but come up short on their next set of downs. The Bills punted.