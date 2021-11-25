Live Game Blog: Bills up 10-0 in second quarter against Saints

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WROC) — The Bills will look to bounce back from last week’s embarrassing loss to the Colts with a win in primetime against the Saints on Thanksgiving night. The Bills are changing things up a little bit, with running back Zack Moss and return man Isaiah McKenzie inactive.

Follow along for game updates.

First Quarter

The Bills’ defense got out to a strong start, forcing a three and out on the first possession. Josh Allen and the offense got to work, with two passes to Stefon Diggs early on their first drive. In the red zone, Allen ran for a key first down and finished the drive off with a seven-yard touchdown to Dawson Knox. The Bills took a 7-0 lead.

The Saints were able to get the ball to midfield on their next drive, but a sack of Trevor Siemian by Mario Addison on third down forced another punt. The Bills were able to start their next possession with a first down, but Dion Dawkins got beat on third down leading to a sack. The Bills will punt to start the second quarter.

Second Quarter

The Saints got into Bills’ territory on the ensuing possession, but Addison came up with another big play to get a stop on fourth down.

The Bills were able to get into the red zone thanks in large part to a 26-yard Gabriel Davis catch and run, but stalled and had to settle for a Tyler Bass field goal for a 10-0 lead.

Siemian and the Saints once again could not get anything going on offense and had to punt once again.

Tre’Davious White had to leave the game with an apparent leg injury.

Tre White walked to the #Bills locker room the entire way exactly like this. Towel over his head as if something bad has happened.



He had zero limp and needed zero assistance. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/VNJY8z30Nu — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) November 26, 2021

The Bills announced White is doubtful to return with a knee injury.

Allen tried to find Diggs on the next drive but was intercepted by Bradley Roby. The Saints will take over at the Bills’ 49-yard line.

After another unsuccessful three plays on offense, the Saints went with a fake punt that was ended up incomplete. The Bills will take over once again.