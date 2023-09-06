ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills coach Sean McDermott will be holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon less than a week before the Bills’ first game of the season.

McDermott said that Von Miller will not be practicing and Micah Hyde will also not practice due to a back injury.

In addition, Terrel Bernard will be the starting middle linebacker for the game, and cornerback Christian Benford will start the game as well.

Before their game against the Jets, McDermott spoke highly of the team, commenting on coach Joe Douglas’s work on assembling the team. He also spoke about the Jets’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“They’re not easing me in, that’s for sure. He’s a big challenge and they’re a great football team overall and it’ll be a big challenge for us at their place in particular,” said McDermott.

In addition, McDermott also explains that this will be an important game, especially since the game memorializes 9/11 and those who lost their lives.

The Bills game against the Jets will take place on Monday, September 11 at 8:15 p.m. The game will take place at Metlife Stadium.