Editor’s Note: The full press conference will be available on this page shortly.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott held a press conference on Thursday after a recent announcement of the Buffalo Bills Foundation donating to help Western New York recover from the recent storm.

Recently, the Buffalo Bills Foundation announced that they will be donating $100,000 to help Buffalo and Western New York after a winter storm impacted the region. Additionally, the foundation announced that funds will be allocated to storm-relief efforts to support those who were affected by the storm and future needs of the community.

“Difficult situation, difficult circumstances,” said McDermott. “Great to see that contribution going to a good cause and helping the people of Western New York and everyone affected by the storm.”

In regard to practice, Coach McDermott said that the storm affected preparations for the week, adding that things were shuffled around due to transportation issues.

Coach McDermott also said that Boogie Basham, Taiwan Jones, Jordan Poyer, and Stefon Diggs will not practice while Mitch Morse has been cleared from concussion protocol. Christian Benford will also return to practice.

This press conference comes a few days before the Bills are scheduled to play against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 2 at 8:30 p.m.

The Bills recently played and won against the Chicago Bears 35-13. While flying home from Chicago, due to the storm, the team was forced to land in Rochester on Sunday. Many fans waited at the terminal to welcome the team.