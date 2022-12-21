ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills coach Sean McDermott held his weekly press conference Wednesday afternoon, three days ahead of their game against the Chicago Bears.

The game is coming as a winter storm approaches Chicago and is forecast to be windy and dangerously cold.

The Buffalo Bills (11-3) have clinched a playoff spot and as things stand now, have the top seed in the AFC after their 32-29 win against the Miami Dolphins. They are playing to hold on to that spot, which would give them a first-round bye and home-field throughout the playoffs.

Their next game is Monday night in Cincinnati against the Bengals, before wrapping things up at home against the Patriots on January 8 (time, TBD).

The Bills vs Bears game is scheduled for Saturday, Christmas Eve, at 1 p.m. on News 8 WROC.

