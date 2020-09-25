Starting linebackers questionable for Sunday

Buffalo Bills’ Matt Milano (58) and Tremaine Edmunds (49) tackle New York Jets’ Le’Veon Bell (26) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano are still questionable for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Milano was a full participant in Friday’s practice, while Edmunds remained limited. Cornerback Taron Johnson was also a full participant in practice, but is questionable as well.

Tight end Dawson Knox is out with a concussion after not practicing this week. Rookie running back Zack Moss will also not play Sunday.

John Brown experienced some soreness in his foot earlier in the week, but is good to play. Cole Beasley hurt his thumb during a pass interference call against the Dolphins, and will also see action against the Rams.