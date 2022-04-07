ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Stefon Diggs got messages from all over the league congratulating him on his new deal. When he was first traded to Buffalo two years ago, the majority of people didn’t think it would work.

But Diggs always had confidence. Mainly because of Josh Allen.

“When I anticipated coming here, I knew Josh Allen was a good quarterback,” said Diggs. “I watched him beat us by like 30. We had zero points and he was balling crazy. So I had confidence in Josh and I was like ‘I don’t really know what y’all talking about’ saying anything other than he’s a good quarterback.'”

He's definitely happy with it.



Diggs is the latest star wide receiver to get paid this offseason as the Bills have locked up their top wideout for the next six years. The new deal is a four-year extension worth up to $104 million with $70 million guaranteed.

Diggs said that when Devante Adams and Tyreek Hill got their big receiver contracts, he couldn’t help but notice. However, he never worried that his time would come.

“If you’re a good player, you’re going to get paid,” said Diggs. “It’s moreso about timing and when. I don’t count anybody’s pockets, I clap for everybody. I’ve always clapped for everybody.”

The former Vikings’ fifth round pick added that he wants the Bills to be the last stop in his career. It’s an ending that would have surprised a whole lot of people back when he was traded to Buffalo two years ago. But not to Diggs.

“Besides the Mafia and the people who are fans of Buffalo, not too many people said that it was going to work out,” said Diggs. “A lot of people were like, it’s the Bills. Two years from now I can smile and say God works in mysterious ways and I’m with my family I’m with the right people and I got the right support system.”

With new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey taking control of the offense this upcoming season, Diggs expressed excitement to work with him. He said last year they would crack a joke almost every day before practice and that it’s unusual for a receiver to have such a relationship with the quarterback coach. But it’s a good example of why the atmosphere in Buffalo is different.

“It wasn’t business when I got here, it was like family,” said Diggs. “I didn’t feel no pressure. When you talk about pressure, I didn’t feel any pressure to be anybody but myself. That’s why I feel like I’m in such a great place. Being yourself brings you comfort, it brings you happiness. I don’t have to wake up and say that I’m anybody else. I can just be myself and they just love me up.”

One of the best parts of joining the #Bills for Stefon Diggs is that it's not a business in Buffalo, it's a family.



Diggs said it was those relationships, the people, the Pegulas, everyone in the organization as to why he wanted to make the Bills the last stop of his career.

“It’s that family from top to bottom,” said Diggs.

Over the last couple of weeks, Diggs sent out a few cryptic tweets that got Bills fans a little bit nervous. Maybe he was unhappy of even thinking about leaving the Bills.

To those fans going forward, Diggs offered some simple advice.

“Stay off of Twitter.”