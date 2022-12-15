ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Bills had one of their worst offensive outputs of the season against the Jets last Sunday. The offense had 232 total yards and 14 first downs which were both a season low.

How much of that is to blame on offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey? Or are the players more at fault for the lack of execution? On the other side of the ball, DaQuan Jones had a stellar game from his defensive tackle spot. However, Buffalo’s secondary did not perform up to their usual consistent level. All of that and more on this week’s episode of Let’s Talk Ball.