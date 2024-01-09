ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the AFC East title on the line, several role players stepped up for the Bills to clinch the division on Sunday night over the Dolphins. News 8 sports director Thad Brown and Carl Jones break down the All-22 film from the Bills 21-14 win in Week 18.

Taylor Rapp made two crucial plays at the end of the game to help seal the deal. Carl illustrates how the Bills safety was able to step up in those moments.

Although he didn’t necessarily have the splash plays, Terrel Bernard had arguably his best game of the season. Thad discussed what made his performance so impactful.

On the offensive side of the ball, the News 8 duo speak on the Josh Allen experience. The Bills star quarterback started off very sluggish before turning it around in the second half.

Also, Thad talks about the play of O’Cyrus Torrence and how the rookie guard had another up and down showing.

You can listen to the audio on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.