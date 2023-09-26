ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 sports director Thad Brown and sports reporter Carl Jones break down the All-22 film of the Bills dominant 37-3 win over the Commanders.

For the second game in a row, Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey had a great game plan to help out the offensive line and Josh Allen. The Bills ran several plays with misdirection and “eye candy” that forced the Commanders defensive line to think instead of attack.

The duo break down the in’s and out’s of the Allen’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis. The shot play came at an ideal time to attack the Washington defense.

Also, Thad mentions a statistic surrounding Dalton Kincaid’s playing time that may indicate on if the Bills trust him as a blocker in the run game.

On the defensive side of the ball, the pair discuss the superb play of Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones for the second consecutive week. The two defensive tackles were huge factors in both the run and pass game.

In addition, Thad and Carl talk about some of the highlight plays from the defense including Micah Hyde’s interception.